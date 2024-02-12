Police presence after attempted robbery in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heavy police presence was reported in Luzerne County after an attempted robbery.

According to the Luzerne County Communication Center officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Carey Avenue near the Burger King in Hanover Township around 6:25 p.m.

Police say one bullet casing was found on the ground outside the Burger King.

Officials say the Hanover Township Police Department and Ashley Borough police are on the scene.

This is a developing story 28/22 News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.

