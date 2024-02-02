Man in custody after firing shots in front of deputies, locking himself in apartment

A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Harrison Township is in custody.

As reported during News Center 7 at 11, Deputies were initially called to the 5100 block of Embassy Place for reports of a domestic dispute, according to Chief Deputy Matt Haines with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

They cleared the scene but were later called back around 7 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

When deputies returned to the scene they saw a man, who they recognized as someone they had arrested a few months ago, shooting a gun outside the apartment, Haines said.

Due to his previous charge, deputies knew it was illegal for him to have a gun.

The suspect ran inside the apartment and would not leave, despite negotiation attempts by deputies.

The suspect was also not allowed to be at the apartment as he had been trespassed in the past.

Deputies then called for help from surrounding agencies as well as SWAT and hostage negation teams to help contain the scene since it was happening in the middle of a large apartment complex, Haines said.

Law enforcement was able to secure the suspect and take him into custody around 9:20 p.m.

Haines said since tear gas and less lethal rounds were used during the standoff the suspect would be taken to a nearby hospital before being booked into jail.

He said he is glad the standoff ended peacefully and no one was hurt.

“Try to end this peacefully without any shots fired or anything like that. Try to restore some order to the neighborhood,” Haines said.