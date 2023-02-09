Standoff at Best Western in Jax Beach ends with suspect in custody, no one hurt

Update: According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there was a disturbance in the downtown area that was best described as aggravated assault with a firearm.

The suspect, identified as Tyrone Banks, 36, visiting from Louisiana, ran into the Best Western Oceanfront Hotel and barricaded himself into his room.

JBPD was alerted that Banks’ girlfriend was in the room with him. After communicating with the suspect, the girlfriend was safely removed from the room without incident.

Crises negotiators spent 2 1/2 hours talking with the suspect until the decision was made to use forced entry. JBPD said a flashbang was used to safely get the suspect into custody.

There were no injuries reported.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is responding near the Best Western Oceanfront.

JBPD said a SWAT team is on scene.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene working to get more information. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

