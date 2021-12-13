Police presence planned at Westmont school building 'out of an abundance of caution'

Dec. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — There will be a police presence at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School on Monday following the arrest of two teenagers accused of plotting to carry out a shooting at the building.

Upper Yoder Township police Chief Donald Hess said the step was being taken "out of an abundance of caution" and added: "There's no longer a threat right now in regards to this incident, this case, this threat that we investigated."

Westmont Hilltop School District notified parents on Sunday about the planned police presence.

"District leadership is in constant communication and evaluating the situation to ensure continued preventative safety measures are in place," according to an email signed by Superintendent Thomas Mitchell. "To this end, classes will be in session on Monday, with an increased police presence in both school buildings. Chief Don Hess confirmed that he will be on site at the high school, and an Upper Yoder police officer will be available throughout the week to assist at the secondary school."

Other help will be offered, too.

"Additionally, counselors will be available to listen and help students experiencing anxiety or concerns regarding the incident," the district explained. "We are grateful to the parent who alerted the district of a potential situation. Our Safe2Say program is accepted, necessary, and can save lives. We all have a responsibility for the safety of our schools."

Logan J. Pringle, 17, and Westmont Hilltop student Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, face multiple felony charges in connection to an allegation they were planing a shooting at the school. Both will be tried as adults.

Mitchell wrote: "Authorities confirmed with me that these are the only two suspects."