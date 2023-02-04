JSO: man shot, killed inside car at Oasis Club apartment parking lot

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man was killed in the Oasis Club apartment parking lot in a shooting.

JSO reported that at around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of University Blvd. West, at Oasis Club apartments, in reference to gunfire.

Upon arrival, JSO stated that officers found a man 40-45 years old inside a green SUV who had been shot multiple times.

Once shot, the victim attempted to drive off, crashing into another car in the parking lot several feet in front.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived at the scene and declared the individual deceased.

At this time, JSO claims that the shooter got out of a 4-door red Sudan from the passenger side, and walked up to the victim’s vehicle shooting him multiple times before attempting to flee in the red vehicle.

There is currently no mark or model of the 4-door red Sudan.

At this time, officers and detectives are canvassing the vehicle and video.

A description of the possible suspect is a man who is 5′10″, 170 pounds, and wearing a white shirt with blue jeans.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

