JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave

At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officer located a man in his 40s-50s dead in the pond. The JSO dive team was called and recovered the body.

At this time there are no signs of foul play.

Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Detectives, and the Medical Examiner Investigator were on the scene and are completing a detailed investigation.

The deceased victim will be transported to the medical examiner’s office where doctors will complete a full autopsy to gather more information.

JSO asks anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an active investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

