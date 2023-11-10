Police presence seen at Charlotte Premium Outlets

A large police presence was seen at the Charlotte Premium Outlets on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw multiple CMPD units and a MEDIC vehicle outside of the outlet mall in south Charlotte.

MEDIC told Channel 9 there were no transports or gunshot wounds.

The manager at LOFT in the mall told Channel 9 they were not on a lockdown.

Part of the parking lot was blocked off with crime tape.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

