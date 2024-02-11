Police presence shuts down all lanes on Rt. 714 in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes on Rt. 714 near Lady Fern Drive and Otter Hill Road in Bedford County have been shut down due to a police presence.

As of 2:02 p.m., all east and west lanes are closed. A detour is in place for drivers traveling through the area.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.