In a Times file photo, a St. Cloud Police Department squad car is shown.

St. Cloud police are dealing with an uncooperative man and have advised the public to stay out of the area of the 2700 block of 16th Street South, according to a tweet from the department.

An apartment building has been evacuated, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton. A Times journalist at the scene said SWAT is on the scene and drones are being used in the area.

The Violent Offender Task Force was attempting to execute a search warrant, police said, and a man in an apartment is uncooperative and a perimeter is in place.

Oak Grove Road and Goettens Way are closed in the area,.

This is a developing story. Check back at sctimes.com for updates.

The Violent Offender Task Force and SCPD are involved in executing a search warrant in the 2700 Block of 16th St. S. Adult male suspect in Apt is not cooperating & a perimeter is in place. Public is asked to stay out of area. Road closures on Oak Grove Rd. & Goettens Way. — SCPD (@StCloudPDMN) May 24, 2022

Journalists Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa and Dave Schwarz contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Police presence in south St. Cloud closes Oak Grove Road, Goettens Way