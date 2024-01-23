Police presence at Thirlane Road hotel
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Three different agencies responded to the Quality Inn on Thirlane Road Monday night.
A Roanoke County official at the scene said West Virginia State Police had contacted authorities to help locate a vehicle involved in an investigation. Police confirm the vehicle which was found at the hotel.
Virginia State Police and Roanoke Police were also on the scene along with a K-9.
WFXR is working to learn more.
