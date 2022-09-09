Police determine no threats made to Pennsbury schools

Police were present at three Pennsbury schools Thursday after it was initially believed threats had been overheard at a local store earlier in the day.

In an updated letter to families Thursday night, Pennsbury School District Superintendent Thomas Smith said Lower Makefield police determined no threats to any Pennsbury schools had been made.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe that any of the schools in the Pennsbury School District are atarget," Smith said. "We appreciate that someone reported the comments to the police to ensure they werefully investigated."

In an earlier letter, Smith told families that someone was overheard making a threat against Pennsbury High School, Charles Boehm Middle School and Village Park Elementary School earlier in the afternoon.

Lower Makefield police took that person into custody.

The district requested police presence at those schools at dismissal as a precautionary measure.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Police find no threats to Pennsbury schools after initial report