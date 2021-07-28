Police press conference planned after incident in Lexington neighborhood

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident involving Lexington police in a residential area off East New Circle Road.

Lexington police would not provide details about what happened before or after dozens of police cars responded to the residential area around Thirlstane Court. The cul-de-sac was blocked off at Harrogate Road. Thirlstane is in a neighborhood between Bryan Station and Winchester roads.

An ambulance left the scene accompanied by several police vehicles, and several officers in “rescue task force” vests walked toward Harrogate from the end of Thirlstane.

Lexington police said a press conference with KSP was planned later Wednesday at headquarters on Main Street.

Clay Carroll, a salesman at Big Blue Auto, which backs up to the end to the end of Thirlstane, said he did not know about the incident until a customer came in and told him.

“I thought I did hear a gunshot, but I just kind of mistook it for fireworks,” he said. “I didn’t see anything, though, because we have a fence that runs the perimeter of the dealership.”