Police pressure leads to cancelled pro-Israel rally in north London

Police pressured organisers of a pro-Israel prayer walk in a Jewish area of London to cancel the event on the same day as a pro-Palestinian march in central London took place, The Telegraph can disclose.

Christian Action Against Anti-Semitism called off a planned “Pray for Israel and the Jewish People” event after police warned that participants could be “injured or intimidated”.

Organisers of the prayer walk in Golders Green, north London, who were expecting up to 30,000 people to attend, said they felt “silenced” by the police who allowed a pro-Palestine rally to go ahead with an estimated 100,000 participants in central London on the same day.

Hayley Ace, of Christian Action Against Anti-Semitism, said the organisation had originally planned to hold an event to pray for peace and pray for the Jewish community outside the Israeli embassy.

She added that the group moved the event after police said it could be dangerous to host it there because of the planned pro-Palestine march in central London.

They moved the event miles away from the central London rally in Golders Green after consulting the Jewish community.

However, two days before the planned pro-Israel walk, police advised the organisers to cancel the event.

Ms Ace said the organisation received an urgent call from police on Thursday saying that the event had gone viral and was being portrayed as an attack on Muslims. She added the police strongly advised, based on intelligence, that the event could not go ahead.

‘A threat to your event’

In a follow-up email, seen by The Telegraph, a police sergeant said: “Your planned event on Saturday was picked up by an individual and retweeted.

“It received a lot of views. Unfortunately we have now identified tweets calling on ‘brothers’ to make their way to Golders Green on Saturday.

“This would clearly present a threat to your event.”

He added: “I understand your frustration but you have made the right decision to cancel your event.

“The police do not want anyone to be injured or intimidated regardless of their beliefs or allegiances.

“Please put out the cancellation within your own social media groups as soon as possible.”

Ms Ace said: “Our first response was outrage, because we have a right to gather and feel safe on the streets of London, especially as we are gathering around a banner of peace.

“It felt like a silencing.”

She said that it “felt wrong that” hatred towards Jewish people shown by some people at the pro-Palestine rally was “allowed to be the voice that London heard and saw when there is a large amount of people who don’t feel that way, who actually want to pray for peace, who do stand with the Jewish people”.

Arrests for fireworks

Ten people were arrested during the central London pro-Palestinian march. The arrests were for offences involving fireworks, public order and assaulting an emergency service worker.

Ms Ace said: “How far do we effectively run to not be a problem? We moved well away from the planned anti-Israel protest… We were the path of least resistance. They couldn’t say to the other group [don’t go ahead with the protest], but they can say to a group of peaceful people, ‘don’t do it’.”

Jonathan Turner, chief executive of UK Lawyers for Israel, said: “Those who hate Israel and Jews are given full liberty and licence to parade their hate, spout their false propaganda and incite violence on the streets of London, while those who sympathise with the victims must hide away because the police can’t or won’t protect them.

“A vicious minority is silencing those who speak for what is still the large majority of British people. However, if the haters get their way, truth will be suppressed, propaganda will not be challenged, and extremism will flourish here as it has in some other countries.

“We urge the police and politicians not to accept this intimidation, and we thank the true Christian and other friends who are willing to stand up for what is right.”

A Met spokesperson said: “In the days since the attacks in Israel took place, officers have worked to facilitate numerous demonstrations, vigils and other gatherings across London.

“Ahead of a planned vigil in Hendon on Saturday Oct 21 by Christian Action Against Anti-Semitism, officers were in discussion with the organiser to discuss timings and route they would take.

“As with any event, the police offer guidance and advice. Following those discussions, a decision was made by [the] organiser to cancel the vigil.”

