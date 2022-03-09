Mar. 8—WILLIMANTIC — A new scholar- ship program created by a local antidrug group and city police will give local youth an opportunity to develop their leadership skills. It was established by Windham PRIDE ( Partnership to Reduce the Influence of Drugs for Everyone) and the Willimantic Police Department.

The program is funded by a $100,000, two-year grant through the state Department of Economic and Community Development Office of Arts.

"This has been months in the making and I'm so excited to see the kick-off of this great opportunity for the youth of Windham," Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo said during an announcement event Friday at Windham Town Hall.

Windham PRIDE Prevention Director Karen Ravenelle- Bloom noted Windham PRIDE brings together rep resentatives from 12 different sectors in

the community, including law enforce ment, businesses, schools and health centers.

Scholarships totaling $2,000 each will be awarded to qualified students pursu- ing higher education in the 2022 aca demic year and those currently enrolled in higher education. To be eligible, applicants have partici — pated in one of the following programs: Windham PRIDE, Willimantic Police Youth Leadership Academy or the

Police, PRIDE establish scholarship

Willimantic Fire Department emergency medical training.

The medical training is offered through Windham High School.

Applicants must submit a statement explaining their interest in one or more of the following categories: youth leadership; substance misuse prevention; health care; emergency medical services; criminal justice; social services; and civic engagement.

Ravenelle- Bloom said state Rep. Susan Johnson, D- Willimantic, has been spearheading efforts to get the grant funding.

" She's been so supportive," she said. The grant application was written by Windham Economic & Community Development Manager Yuk-Shan Li.

Windham Economic and Community Development Director James Bellano was also involved in the process.

In addition to the scholarships, the DECD funding will fund an opportunity for students to participate in a youth leadership summit April 9 at Camp CONNRI in Ashford.

In the past, members of the youth leadership academy have visited the state Capitol building and the National Guard leadership course site, as well as participating in community service activities.

" The students are there to learn and to find out about government and it's been great to have them," Johnson said, referring to the state Capitol visit.

The police department has not held the youth leadership academy in recent years, but it plans to hold two youth leadership academies this summer: one for high school students and one for younger students.

The academy for the older students is set to run from July 11 to July 15 and the junior youth leadership academy is set to run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5.

Willimantic Police Sgt. Joshua Clark, who is in charge of the youth leadership academy, said the program shows a "different side of police," which is very important.

He said the officers want to show youths they are leaders among " many different fields of leadership."

" This may sound dramatic, but I feel like this program has changed my soul," Clark said, noting the kids involved in the program inspire him.

Ravenelle- Bloom said, typically, eight high school students are selected from the program to attend leadership training at Bryant University in Smithfield, R. I., held by " Youth to Youth," a national organization out of Ohio.

She said the program will be funded by the DECD grant.

The students in that program will be mentors to youth in the junior youth leadership academy. It is too early to apply for either of the leadership academies.

Scholarship applications are available at bit. ly/ 3tyHToQ Applications are due by May 1.

For more information about the scholarship program, email Ravenelle-Bloom at windhampride@windhamct.com. Youth who are interested in the youth leadership summit should reach out to their school.

