Police:'Primarysuspect' arrested in accidental shooting at Trumbull mall

Jul. 6—Police said the youth, whose identity was not disclosed because he is a minor, was turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Residential Center Superintendent in Bridgeport to be held ahead of his juvenile court date on July 12.

"Trumbull police detectives thoroughly investigated this incident, collected various types of evidence, and interviewed witnesses which all lead to the identification of this primary shooting suspect," Trumbull police Lt. Brian Weir said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators also recovered "additional pieces of crucial evidence" after Trumbull and Bridgeport searched the teen's home. Weir did not specify what that evidence was but said it linked the teen to the shooting and led to the warrant for his arrest.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on May 29, authorities said.

Two teens were being escorted from the mall after a fight broke out near the arcade when one of them dropped a handgun. The gun went off, putting a bullet into the ceiling, according to police. The two teens then ran off on foot.

Trumbull police have already charged a 15-year-old in the incident who they said was seen running away after the shot rang out.