Police probe accident that shut down boulevard

Aug. 25—Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators are attempting to piece together the cause of a fatal accident Monday night on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The accident occurred about 9:05 p.m. on the 8000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Police closed the roadway between 80th and 82nd streets for several hours.

Investigators said a 58-year-old Falls man entered the roadway and appeared to be attempting to cross the boulevard when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. Witnesses said the man appeared to be using a rolling walker as he left the curb and went onto the street.

Firefighters and paramedics administered first aid and attempted CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been release by police, pending the notification of relatives.

The driver of the striking vehicle, identified only as a 71-year-old woman, and a female passenger were not injured in the crash. Crash Management unit investigators said both women were cooperating with the investigation.

Police did not say whether any charges were pending.