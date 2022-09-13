Police probe alleged beating at high school game Friday

Sep. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — Police are investigating a report that two girls beat up a third girl, all Traverse City students, on Friday at Thirlby Field during the Traverse City West High School football game.

According to Traverse City Police Capt. James Bussell, one girl from Traverse City Central High School and a second girl from East Middle School allegedly assaulted another East Middle School student, who is 13.

The 13-year-old initially declined medical attention, but later was taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, police said.

Bussell said the ages of the other two girls were not recorded on the police report Monday morning.

The parents of the three students were advised of the altercation at the game, and the police report will be sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office to determine if any charges will be issued, he said.

The department is still investigating the incident.