Police probe deadly weekend shooting

Jun. 26—VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that that occurred over the weekend.

Around 3:09 a.m. Saturday, officers headed to the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road after several people called 911 about a shooting, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Police said they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. EMTs rendered aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The body was taken Monday to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, following standard procedure, said Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.

Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident and that the victim and offenders knew each other, police said.

Police did not release additional information Monday but encouraged anyone with information about the case to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. Tips may also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.