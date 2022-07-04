Police probe death along busy West Columbia road

Authorities in West Columbia are investigating after finding a dead person along a stretch of busy road.

West Columbia Police department said in a release that officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. Sunday to the 2600 block of Augusta Road in reference to an injured person. When officers and EMS personnel got to the scene, they determined the person was dead.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office had not identified the person as of early Monday morning and police did not initially say how the person died.

The 2600 block of Augusta Road is just east of Interstate 26. According to state Department of Transportation traffic count data, about 35,000 cars per day travel down that stretch of road.

Authorities are asking those with information about the incident to call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or to submit an anonymous tip through Crimestopers at crimesc.com.