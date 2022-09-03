Police probe death of woman shot inside car in Duquesne

Sep. 3—Police are investigating a shooting in Duquesne Friday evening that left one female motorist dead.

The victim, whom authorities have not named, died at the scene.

Allegheny County Homicide detectives learned she was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The driver fled, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .