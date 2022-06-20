Police probe details of multiple stabbings at bar

Jun. 20—Police arrested a 20 year-old Brownsville man in connection to multiple stabbings at a local bar.

According to the Brownsville Police Department on Monday, Francisco Eloy Salazar faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of public intoxication.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday at The Dive Bar, at the 600 block of Springmart Boulevard, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Salazar told police that several men attacked him in the restroom at the bar and that he walked out, Sandoval said.

Salazar alleged that those men again attacked him while he was outside and that he stabbed them in self defense, Sandoval said.

However, Brownsville police officers went to the hospital to talk to the witnesses and one of the stabbing victims, who said Salazar was waiting outside the bar and wanted to start a fight with one of the victim's friends, Sandoval said.

The victim stepped in between the men to "maintain the peace" and Salazar took out a pocket knife and stabbed that victim twice in the chest, police allege.

According to police, Salazar claims he "took action by stabbing several males in self-defense."

Security staff at the bar detained Salazar until police arrived, according to police.

Salazar's bonds totaled $38,850.