Police probe fatal shooting in the Falls

Aug. 2—NIAGARA FALLS — Falls police are probing the city's seventh homicide of the year.

They are seeking help from the public in their search for clues.

Patrol officers and Falls firefighters responded to the 500 block of 19th Street at around 11:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an "unresponsive male on a back porch." When they arrived, officers said they found the body of a 59-year-old man on the rear balcony of 557 19th Street.

Firefighters were initially told that the victim had "passed out" and being treating the man. During the treatment, first responders discovered that the man had suffered a single gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives had no comment on a possible motive or suspects on Monday. Investigators asked that anyone with information contact them at 716 286-4553 or 716 286-4711.