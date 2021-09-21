Police probe fatal Valdosta shooting

Sep. 21—VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Valdosta.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, police officers and detectives headed to the 800 block of South Fry Street after several people called E911 to report a shooting, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

They found a 23-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police assisted onlookers who were giving the victim first aid before emergency medical services arrived, the statement said.

The man was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released, police said.

"We are thankful for the citizens who are coming forward with information on this case and do not want this activity occurring in their neighborhood. At this time in the afternoon, numerous people were outside, including several children playing. The offenders, in this case, had a reckless disregard for the safety of numerous people," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

People with information about this case should call the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.