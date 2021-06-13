Police probe killing of boy, 17, shot to death at his house in northwest Fort Worth

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday at his house in northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.

Joshua Smith was shot about noon in the the 1500 block of Denver Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

One of Smith parents called 911 to report that his or her son was shot in his chest, according to a police call log.

Police had not announced an arrest Saturday evening, and they did not release other information about the killing, including whether it occurred inside or outside the house. Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Smith was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and was pronounced dead.