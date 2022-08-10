Police probe a likely homicide in Enfield

Aug. 10—ENFIELD — Police say they began a homicide investigation early this morning after a man's body was found in the gazebo on the Town Green.

According to Police Chief Alaric Fox, a pedestrian walking through the area around 2:40 a.m. noticed a body in the gazebo. The person backed away from the area and called 911.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that an adult man was deceased in the gazebo, Fox said. He couldn't provide specific information about the man's injuries because it could compromise the investigation, but Fox said he was comfortable calling the man's death a homicide.

Fox said state police and members of the major crime squad were on scene this morning helping with the investigation, along with a K-9 team.

He said police have a couple of leads they'll be following.