Police probe motive in NYPD machete attack

WTVR

Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism. That's according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday. The attack happened around 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators believe 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, traveled to New York City earlier in the week. An officer shot the suspect in the shoulder.