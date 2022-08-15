Police probe "online threat" to J.K. Rowling over pro-Rushdie tweet

Scottish police said on Sunday they were investigating an apparent "online threat" made to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in response to a tweet supporting Salman Rushdie following his stabbing. "We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries," said a Police Scotland spokeswoman. The 57-year-old writer tweeted on Friday that she was "feeling very sick right now" as news broke of the attack on Rushdie in New York state. In response, a user tweeted "Don't worry you are next."

The same Twitter account, believed to be based in Pakistan, posted messages praising Rushdie's attacker. Rowling shared a screenshot of the reply, asking Twitter moderators "any chance of some support?"

But after Twitter said the tweets in question hadn't violated its rule, Dowling responded with yet another tweet, saying, "These are your guidelines, right? 'Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people." And, "Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..."

The author also tweeted that police had been informed.

The threatening tweet appeared to have been taken down on Sunday. Also on Saturday, Rowling tweeted gratitude to backers:

To all sending supportive messages: thank you 💕 Police are involved (were already involved on other threats). — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

Hadi Matar, 24, was arraigned in court in New York state on Saturday, with prosecutors outlining how Rushdie had been stabbed approximately 10 times in what they described as a planned, premeditated assault. Rushdie's agent Andrew Wylie had said the writer was on a ventilator and in danger of losing an eye, but in an update on Saturday he said Rushdie had started to talk again, suggesting his condition had improved.

