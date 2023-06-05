Police probe possible connection between deaths of six women in Oregon

The remains of six women have been found over the last four months in the Portland area (Portland Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office,Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office, Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

The deaths of six different women in the Portland, Oregon area have sparked concerns online that they may be connected, though police say that is not the case so far.

Between February and May, six women have been found within 100 miles of one another, on the sides of the roads or in wooded areas – raising suspicions as to the similar nature of their deaths.

Due to the time frame each woman was found, and the similar type of location, speculation has circulated online that the six women may be victims of a single cause.

However, the Portland Police Department said in a press release: “PPB has no reason to believe these 6 cases are connected.”

It continued: “We ask that our community be aware of the facts about these cases before sharing speculation. PPB is assuring our community that if we learn of an articulable danger, we will notify the public about it. PPB will continue to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to ensure we are doing all we can to pursue justice for any and all crime victims.”

In February, the remains of a missing 22-year-old woman named Kristin Smith were found near a wooded area in Pleasant Valley Neighbourhood.

Smith was first reported missing in December 2022 and a manner of death has not been determined so far according to Law&Crime. The case is under investigation by the Portland Police Department.

In April, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the “suspicious death” of Bridget LeAnne (Ramsey) Webster, 31, who was found on Harmony Road near Mill Creek.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about her death to contact its office.

The Portland police said it was not involved in the Polk County investigation.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office also requested the public’s assistance in obtaining information related to the death of 32-year-old Joanna Sparks who was found dead near an abandoned barn at 8004 S 5th St in April.

Sparks’ death is being investigated as a homicide but the Clark County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide other details about the circumstances.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office said it was seeking assistance in identifying a woman who was found near Interstate 205 and Southeast Flavel Street.

The woman, who the medical examiner’s office said could possibly be Native American or Native Alaskan, was between the ages of 25 and 40 and died in April.

The Portland Police Department said the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office determined there was no indication of foul play and said it was not involved in the investigation.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office also issued a separate press release in April seeking tips on the “suspicious death” of 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry who was found in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and NE Tumlat Road.

Then in May, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of Ashley Real, 22, whose body was found on SE Judd Road near Eagle Creek in May.

Real’s death has been determined “suspicious in nature” but not determined to be a homicide at this time, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Portland Police Department Missing Persons Unit is coordinating with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Real’s investigation.

The Portland Police Department said in a press release: “We have spoken to those agencies regarding these investigations but as of now we are not actively participating in them. It is common investigative practice, whether it is retail theft, robbery, sexual assault, or murder cases, to consider possible connections to other cases both in and out of our jurisdiction.

“Like with all investigations of this nature we are routinely in contact with our law enforcement partners. That has happened here, but that should not suggest a connection has been made.”