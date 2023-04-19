Police probe possible serial killer in Austin after another body was found in lake

In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on May 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Getty Images)

The discovery of a fourth body in a Texas lake since February has sparked fears of a possible serial killer on the loose.

Authorities in Austin say that John Christopher Hays-Clark, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene at Lady Bird Lake in the city. It is at least the seventh body to found in the lake in the state’s capital city in the past 10 months, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Still, Austin police say that they have not seen any evidence of foul play in the long string of deaths, regardless of online speculation.

“While the investigation is still in the early stages, we do not suspect foul play was involved based on the information we have at this time,” police said. “The investigation remains ongoing, and we have no further information to provide.”

The latest victim was found unresponsive in the lake’s waters at around 1.20pm on Saturday 15 April. Police also insist that there is nothing suspicious about any of the previous deaths either.

“Although these cases are still under investigation and evidence is being analyzed, at this time, there is no evidence in any of these cases to support allegations of foul play,” they said in a statement. “While each incident has occurred at the lake, the circumstances, exact locations, and demographics surrounding these cases vary.”

Jason John, 30, was found dead in the lake in February a week after going missing in the city. An unidentified male was found dead there on 5 March.

Jonathan Honey, 33, was found dead at the lake on 1 April after last being seen alive at a food truck on Rainey Street, which has a sting of popular bars near the water, according to the Chronicle.

Investigators say that none of the victims showed any signs of trauma, although autopsy reports have not been made publicly available.

“One common theme of the drownings in Austin this year is the combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake, which has numerous access points,” police added. ”Many of the access points can be challenging to see at night.”

But that has not stopped rampant internet speculation. A Facebook group called Lady Bird Lake Serial Killer/ Rainey St Killer now has more than 70,000 members since it was started in February.

According to the Chronicle, Austin has had one previous serial killer, the “Servant Girl Annihilator” who is believed to have murdered eight women between December 1884 and December 1885. The killer in that case was never caught.