Police probe shooting, assault with keys

Jun. 3—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating two separate violent incidents on Wednesday, one that left a man suffering a gunshot wound and one in which someone reportedly wielded a set of keys as a weapon to slash at a woman.

In the first, police officers went to the intersection of E. Green Drive and Woodbury Street at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for what at first appeared to be a motorist hurt in a wreck involving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck. But the man told officers he had been shot at a residence about five blocks away in the 1200 block of Carter Street in east High Point.

When officers went to the residence, they couldn't find evidence of a shooting there, Police Communications Specialist Victoria Ruvio said.

"So we are looking into it, but right now there aren't many leads," Ruvio said.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

In the second incident, a woman who was being treated for her injuries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center told police that a man holding a set of keys in his fist attacked her about 11:15 p.m. at a residence in the 1200 block of Filbert Place in east High Point, Ruvio said.

"He used keys to hit the person in the face," Ruvio said. "She had cuts that required stitches."

A warrant was taken out against the man accused of being the assailant, according to a police incident report.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul