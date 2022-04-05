Police probe shots fired, apparent robbery, at The Meadows

Apr. 5—City police are investigating a robbery and shots fired incident at Darrel's Diamonds at The Meadows shopping center, 2800 Poplar St., about 3 p.m. today.

A witness told the Tribune-Star he saw a male in his 20s wearing a white hoodie run out the front atrium of the shopping center carrying a black jacket wrapped around a large object.

That witness, Joe Walton of Just Another Kind of World kiosk in The Meadows, said he saw the jewelry store owner in the grassy area outside the atrium, then heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Walton said the suspect ran north on the main drive and rounded the corner outside the MCL Cafeteria, heading east toward a parking area.

Walton said he saw the jewelry store owner fire a handgun three more times toward the fleeing suspect.

Walton said he himself then chased after the suspect, who threw down a display case containing gold earrings and other items. Walton said he recovered the stolen items and returned them to the jewelry store.

Several police officers responded. Police documented and collected four bullet shell casings as evidence.

The Tribune-Star has reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for comment.