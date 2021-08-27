Police probe South End shooting

Aug. 27—Falls police Criminal Investigation Division detectives were investigating their third shooting in less than 24 hours on Thursday afternoon.

Patrol officers said they responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Welch Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. for multiple reports of "shots fired." At the same time, officers also responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where staff said a gunshot victim was being treated in ER 1

The victim, identified only as a Falls man, told the medical center staff that he had driven himself to the hospital after being wounded in a shooting. His vehicle, which was found in the 600 block of 10th Street, had multiple bullet holes.

Investigators at the crime scene said they located three spent shell casings outside a corner convenience store. Security cameras at the store captured video of the shooting.

The video reportedly shows a male suspect, on a black mountain bike, wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and blue and white shoes, firing at the victim.

The victim's wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Thursday's gunfire follows a pair of shootings in city on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

At around 4:15 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to ER 1 at Memorial Medical Center after staff there had reported that a man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers said a 39-year old Falls man had been shot in the leg, near his ankle.

The wound was described as a non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the victim told them he was walking into his apartment complex, in the 600 block of Seventh Street at about 4 p.m., when he heard two or three gunshots behind him. The victim said he realized he had been shot in his lower right leg and drove himself to the medical center for treatment.

Crime Scene Unit detectives said later that they had located two spent shell casings in the doorway of an apartment complex.

The victim said he was unsure if the shooter had been on foot or in a vehicle and told detectives he believed the shooting was probably accidental.

Witnesses in the area said that they had heard "yelling", before hearing two gunshots.

A few hours later, detectives took a 65-year-old Falls man into custody after a shooting in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue.

Police responded to the report of shooting around 6:30 p.m. and found a male victim who had been shot in the left side. The victim was treated by Falls firefighters and paramedics before being taken, by ambulance, to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The man's wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

As criminal investigation and crime scene unit detectives began collecting evidence, a witness directed officers to a man sitting on the front porch of a nearby home. The witness told officers the man, who was drinking beer and watching the police activity, had fired at the victim with a rifle.

In an interview with the Gazette, the witness said he saw the suspect open the front door of his home, stuck the barrel of a rifle out of the door and fired it in the direction of the victim. The witness said he then saw the victim "clench his left side."

Investigators approached the suspect, identified as Lawrence K. Evert, and took him into into custody. Evert was described as "cooperative and friendly" with detectives.

Crime Scene unit investigators searched Evert's home and seized four firearms, three rifles and one handgun. Detectives said they believe the victim was hit by a blast from a 'high-powered pellet gun."

Evert, 65, 1513 Ashland Ave., was charged with second-degree assault.