Police probe south Joplin shooting

Jul. 16—Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday in south Joplin that critically injured a man.

Police said in a social media post that they were called at 12:34 a.m. to the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue, where they found a man critically wounded by a gunshot.

The man is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Investigators are probing the incident and no arrests have been made.

No further details were available, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 417-623-3131.