Police probe two shootings

Aug. 26—Falls police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are investigating a pair of shootings in city on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

At around 4:15pm, patrol officers were dispatched to ER 1 at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after staff there reported that a man had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wound. Officers said they found a 39-year old Falls man who had been shot in the leg.

The wound was described as a non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the victim told them the incident occurred in the 600 block of Seventh Street, but was otherwise uncooperative. Crime Scene Unit detectives located two spent shell casings in the doorway of an apartment building there.

Witnesses said that they had heard "yelling", followed by two gunshots.

Detectives took a 65-year-old Falls man into custody a few hours later, after a shooting in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue.

Police responded to the report of shooting around 6:30 p.m. and found a male victim who had been shot in the left side. The victim was treated by Falls firefighters and paramedics before being taken, by ambulance, to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The man's wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

As criminal investigation and crime scene unit detectives began collecting evidence, a witness directed officers to a man sitting on the front porch of a nearby home. The witness told officers the man, who was drinking beer and watching the police activity, had fired at the victim with a rifle.

In an interview with the Gazette, the witness said he saw the suspect open the front door of his home, stuck the barrel of a rifle out of the door and fired it in the direction of the victim. The witness said he then saw the victim "clench his left side."

Investigators approached the suspect and took him into into custody. The man, who has not been identified yet, was described as "cooperative and friendly" with detectives.

Crime Scene unit investigators searched the suspect's home and seized four firearms, three rifles and one handgun. Detectives said they believe the victim was hit by a blast from a 'high-powered pellet gun."

The suspect is expected to be charged with second-degree assault.