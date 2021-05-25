Police probe after woman threw coffee at head of Dunkin' Donuts worker for forgetting her cream

Police are asking for those who know who this woman is to come forward with information that can lead to her arrest (Woburn Police Department)

Police in Massachusetts are still appealing for information about a Dunkin’ Donuts customer who threw a coffee at an employee who forgot her whipped cream.

Woburn Police Department released video footage captured the moment that the customer assaulted Emma Dionne, 18, a shift manager at a branch of the coffee and doughnut chain.

She spoke to WHDH about the incident: “I was like ‘Oh I’m sorry, let me put whipped cream on this for you,’” Ms Dionne told the news outlet at the time. “She just starts cussing and says how we shouldn’t be working here because of how rude we were.”

In the video, you can see the customer grow increasingly more upset, aim and then throw the drink at Ms Dionne.

Ms Dionne’s mother also commented on the incident. “I mean who does that?” Karen Dionne said. “Just to know that someone even tried to harm your child … the feeling you get in your gut. Not only is it shocking and put you in disbelief but it makes you so angry.”

The police are asking for anyone with information to bring her to justice to come forward.

Speaking to CBS Boston, Ms Dionne said that she was reluctant to go back to her job after going through such a harrowing experience.

“Just to see her like physically grab the cup and aim for my head was very, very scary to watch,” she said of her fear about returning.

Anyone able to help is asked to call Woodburn Police Department on 781-933-1212.