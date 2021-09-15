Police probing death at Conneaut Lake-area home

Sep. 15—SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A woman's death at a small home on the west side of Conneaut Lake is considered suspicious by authorities.

Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County Coroner's Office were called to the scene at 12007 State Route 618 about mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The home is located in Sadsbury Township, south of Conneaut Lake Park. Online property records for Crawford County indicated it is owned by Joshua Gohn of Hadley.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell confirmed to the Tribune at the scene that the death is considered suspicious.

Few details were being released by authorities. but Schell did confirm that the deceased is a woman.

Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville released only minimal information Tuesday night via a news release.

The release stated the victim is a known 23-year-old woman and that state police were called to the home at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. The release only added that the investigation was ongoing.

Members of the state police forensic unit were processing the home Tuesday night for evidence and there were multiple state police criminal investigators on the scene as well.

Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz confirmed to the Tribune that he has been in contact with state police about the incident, but declined any additional comment.

No further information was available from authorities as of press time.

