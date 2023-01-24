Police probing death of man in car

Jan. 23—St. Joseph police are investigating the cause of death of a man found inside a car Sunday night on South 20th Street near Messanie.

Police were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of a body.

An autopsy is being completed, which is expected to take several days, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said.

The case is being investigated because the man was found dead in a vehicle, he said.

