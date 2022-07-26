Police probing gunshot death of Joplin man

Jul. 26—The fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man during a disturbance Sunday at a residence on Joplin's south side remains under investigation.

Capt. William Davis said Guy E. Sesler died of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Davis said officers were told that Sesler tackled his wife when she tried to leave the residence with their children, and then ran upstairs, grabbed a handgun and shot himself.

The Newton County coroner said his ruling in the death remained pending Monday.