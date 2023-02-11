Police probing ‘malicious act of vandalism’ at Billerica Memorial High School, superintendent says

Police and school officials are investigating a “malicious act of vandalism” at Billerica Memorial High School that resulted in water damage to several floors of the building, the superintendent of schools said.

School personnel discovered the water damage to the first-, second- and third-floors of the academic wing of the building, Billerica Schools Superintendent Timothy Piwowar said in a statement.

“Billerica Police has initiated an investigation into this incident, and as that investigation is ongoing,” Piwowar said.

While there is damage in the building, Piwowar said he does not anticipate that the incident will disrupt school on Monday morning.

A cheerleading competition scheduled at the school on Sunday is also moving forward as planned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

