Police probing over $20K in bogus withdrawals from Mount Vernon city payroll account

Mount Vernon City Hall

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the fraudulent electronic withdrawal of more than $20,000 from Mount Vernon's payroll account in a likely case of cyberfraud, the city comptroller said Wednesday.

The missing money was reported in recent weeks to city police and the bank after a regular monthly review by the staff accountant turned up unauthorized withdrawals, said Comptroller Darren Morton.

Guilty: Mount Vernon teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of cheerleading rival

Closure:Mount Vernon Animal Shelter, open since 1974, to close next month

The money was withdrawn through Automated Clearing House, or ACH, debit payments initiated from outside the New York region, Morton said. There were payments ranging from $50 to $2,371 to 14 entities in November and early this month.

Morton called it a case of cyberfraud. He said it was "highly improbable" that any city employee was involved in the unauthorized payments as there is limited access to the bank account information.

He said the bank has since restored the money to the account.

The theft is being investigated by city detectives and the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

The comptroller's office has begun providing a list of authorized ACH recipients to the bank so that any others are blocked automatically.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Police probing cyberfraud withdrawals from Mount Vernon account