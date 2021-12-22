Police probing shooting; 1 arrested after car chase

Dec. 22—Officers and detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department are investigating a shooting at the Super Inn & Suites and a subsequent vehicle chase that led to an arrest.

The incident Tuesday happened shortly before 9 p.m., according to a press release from the police.

Officers were called to the Super Inn & Suites at 2627 North Columbia Street at 8:48 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

"When the first unit arrived, the suspect was fleeing the location in a vehicle and headed northbound on North Columbia Street," according to the press release.

Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, which led to a pursuit.

Officers pursued to the suspect vehicle to the Baldwin-Putnam county line where they were able to get the vehicle stopped. It was at that point that the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The name of the suspect arrested has not yet been released.

Police are calling the shooting and subsequent vehicle chase of a suspect as an "active and ongoing investigation."