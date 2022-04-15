‘Will you police go to prom with me?:’ Dayton PD helps student ask girlfriend to prom

A Dayton high school student watched her boyfriend be put in the back of a police cruiser, but the only crime this young man will commit is stealing her heart.

Dayton police officer Mamula helped a Stivers Stivers School for the Arts student ask his girlfriend to prom Friday.

In a social media post by Dayton PD, they said the officer approached the student in front of his girlfriend and said he needed to talk to him about a “stolen car”.

His girlfriend and a crowd of high school students watched him be put in the back of the cruiser.

Minutes later the student got out of the cruiser holding a sign saying “Will u po-lice go to prom with me? It would be a crime if u don’t!”

The crowd of high school students erupted.

His girlfriend hugged him and said yes!