Police promise "accountability" for teen's shooting death

May 5—Beckley Police Department was seeking direction from Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield on Tuesday evening regarding potential criminal charges in the Sunday shooting death of a Woodrow Wilson High School student.

Dwayne Richardson, 18, of Beckley died at Charleston Area Medical Center on Sunday after being shot once in the chest in the 500 block of Terrill Street in Beckley at around 9:24 p.m., police reported.

BPD Lt. Dave Allard said that more than one person could be charged in Dwayne's death. He said Hatfield would make decisions on who to charge and on any criminal charges that may be filed, including whether or not the death is labeled a homicide.

Hatfield declined to offer a comment Tuesday.

Unidentified motorists were taking Richardson to the hospital when police and emergency medical service (EMS) workers met the car at the intersection of S. Fayette Street and Truman Street on Sunday night. EMS transported Richardson to Raleigh General Hospital where he was flown via helicopter to CAMC, where he died.

BPD Detective Lt. J.J. Stewart executed search warrants and interviewed persons of interest throughout the day on Monday. He promised "accountability" for Dwayne's death.

Allard said that he expects an announcement from Hatfield's office on Wednesday.

"I do anticipate there will be some more development tomorrow," he said Tuesday evening.

Richardson, who played basketball for the Flying Eagles, was a key to Woodrow's drive to the State Boys Basketball AAAA Tournament and a late-season turnaround.

Richardson had been a starter on the team but accepted the role of sixth man — first player off the bench — late in the season. That move proved pivotal for the Flying Eagles, who won six of their last seven games to turn a 4-10 season into another trip to the state tournament.

"He was kind of buying into everything we were saying about Beckley basketball," said Woodrow coach Ron Kidd. "He was realizing that what we were saying was starting to happen. I think he was kind of the difference in the way our season turned around in those two weeks. And I thought he was happy in those two weeks."

Richard's parents are Dewayne and Keyshia Richardson of Beckley.