Police: Property dispute leads to assault

Jun. 29—A Centerville man is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with assault for allegedly striking a man with a board during a property dispute.

The alleged assault took place in the area of Recks and Mageetown roads in Rome Township around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from police.

Police allege Shawn Wisniewski, 36, of Centerville, used a 2-by-4 board to strike one of two men he was arguing with in the leg and head.

Wisniewski was taken into custody by police Sunday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment and two counts of resisting arrest, according to court documents.

Wisniewski was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols and placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges July 11.