Police propose new pilot program aimed at tackling crime in downtown Pittsburgh, repeat offenders

Changes meant to make downtown Pittsburgh safer are coming to the criminal justice system.

“It’s sometimes very sad. Because we see the devastating effect of drugs, alcohol, and mental illness on our society in today’s time,” Magisterial Judge Richard King told Channel 11.

From his magistrate office in Carrick, Judge Richard King has seen his fair share of people suffering from homelessness, mental illness, and drug addiction.

He’s found that sometimes, it’s those people who are repeat offenders of nonviolent crimes, like criminal mischief or public drunkenness.

“They’re out there and they get on a bad cycle, and they just can’t seem to get out of it,” Judge King added.

With a new effort called the Downtown Court Project, inside of Pittsburgh Municipal Court, twice a month, one judge will preside over summary and minor misdemeanor crimes that happen in the Central Business District.

With one judge hearing these sessions, they can become familiar with repeat offenders, know the history of each person charged, and can make more of a knowledgeable decision on an appropriate sentence.

At these sessions, they’ll have professionals who can help with the root issues at some of these offenses.

“That will be the big mountain to climb… to get people to accept the help and work on it, and not go out and be repeat offenders,” he added.

But it’s not a fix-all for downtown crime…

In the past year, we’ve told you about a man accused sexually assaulting women time and time again — each time he’s released from custody.

And another man over the summer, who police say continually sold hard drugs each time he was let out on bond.

But as for the less serious offenses, Judge King thinks the program can help.

“If it’s successful, I’d like to see the city invest in doing it in local neighborhoods, and getting some of the summary cases back into the local offices throughout the neighborhoods in the city of Pittsburgh,” he added.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays Multiple departments respond to three-alarm house fire in Bethel Park Man in critical condition after being attacked, hit with metal in Butler County; suspect in custody VIDEO: ‘He didn’t even slow down’: Beltzhoover neighbors watch car barrel through 2 poles, house DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts