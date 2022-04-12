Police and prosecutors investigate possible overtime abuse tied to hundreds of requests for cops to go to court

Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors are investigating a possible overtime-abuse scheme involving a detective and an officer who were notified to come to court hundreds of times in the span of about a year, making them eligible for significant amounts of extra pay, the Tribune has learned.

Records show the two men were stripped of their police powers in November due to allegations of “court appearance irregularities.”

Cook County prosecutors routinely notify police officers to come to court in order to testify or help with case preparation, and the officers earn overtime pay for time spent at court.

But the number of times the detective and officer were notified was extraordinarily high, especially given that many of the notifications were sent when Cook County courts were emerging from pandemic-related shutdowns and in-person court proceedings were relatively rare.

The Chicago Police Department denied the Tribune’s request for further records about the probe, citing an ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs. A spokesperson for the department also declined to comment, citing the pending investigation.

While the records provided by police do not show which Cook County prosecutor or prosecutors sent most of the notifications, the majority of cases for which they were notified have a connection to one particular Cook County prosecutor, who no longer works with the office.

A spokesperson for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement that the police department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs alerted prosecutors to the matter, and that prosecutors’ Law Enforcement and Accountability Division is working with internal affairs on the investigation.

“Our office was cooperating fully with the investigation prior to and subsequent to the former Assistant State’s Attorney’s departure from the office,” Cristina Villareal wrote. “This remains an ongoing investigation.”

In response to a public-records request, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said there is no evidence of a disciplinary report or proceeding in that prosecutor’s personnel file.

The detective has been on the force since August 2012. He was notified to come to court about 250 times from July 2020 to August 2021, according to data provided to the Tribune through a public records request.

The second officer has been with the department since September 2010. He was notified to come to court about 170 times from October 2020 to August 2021.

During some of those months, the pair were notified to come to court almost every single work day, records show. The vast majority of their notifications involved just two cases: a murder and an attempted murder, both dating to 2020.

The officers’ specific connection to the cases, if any, is not immediately clear. But being notified to come to court almost daily on one or two cases, for months on end, is extraordinarily unusual.

