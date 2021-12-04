Police: Providence woman faces firearms charge after being found with loaded weapon

PROVIDENCE -- A 24-year-old woman is charged with carrying a pistol without a license after the police say they stopped her early Saturday in South Providence.

Officers stopped a Hyundai SUV around 4 a.m. Saturday after they said it failed to come to a full stop while turning onto Gallup Street, Commander Thomas Verdi said. They detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the SUV as they approached, the police said.

The driver identified herself as Ivelisse Matos, of Providence, but could not produce a driver's license. The police said Matos became nervous and gripped a black “Gucci” handbag after she was asked to exit the vehicle.

An officer felt a “heavy weighted object consistent with a firearm” inside the handbag during a frisk and observed a loaded Taurus .9mm inside, Verdi said.

The police charged Matos with carrying a pistol without a license, Verdi said. She is expected to appear before a bail commissioner Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woman faces charge after being found with loaded weapon in Providence