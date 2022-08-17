Police: Public’s help sought after attempted rape in Hyde Park

Timothy Nazzaro
Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a man tried to sexually assault a woman in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Boston Police say the man pictured attempted to rape a woman at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.

As a reminder, law enforcement officials are encouraging people to follow these tips to diminish the likelihood of an attack:

  • Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas.

  • When possible, walk with friends and people you know especially late at night.

  • If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

