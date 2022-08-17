Police: Public’s help sought after attempted rape in Hyde Park

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a man tried to sexually assault a woman in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Boston Police say the man pictured attempted to rape a woman at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.

As a reminder, law enforcement officials are encouraging people to follow these tips to diminish the likelihood of an attack:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know especially late at night.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

