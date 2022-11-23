Police need public to help in University of Idaho homicide investigation. Here’s how

More than a week into the hunt for the killer of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their Moscow home, there was still no named suspect Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation into who committed the quadruple homicide has gripped the nation ever since the four victims — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were found Nov. 13.

In the absence of any obvious culprit, law enforcement has turned to the public for help. Moscow police have repeatedly asked for anyone with any potentially relevant information, videos or photos to contact them.

“No bit of information is too small and every tip will be pursued,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.

What are police looking for?

The victims spent the night out before returning to their home on King Road at about 1:45 a.m.

Detectives are seeking any outside surveillance videos or photos taken between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Nov. 13 in certain areas of Moscow. Police are still asking residents and businesses to send the footage regardless of whether it appears to contain anything noteworthy.

“Even if you don’t believe it is relevant, investigators will review and determine if and how your information builds the picture,” Fry said. “Sometimes what a video or picture doesn’t show is equally as important.”

They are also asking people to email or call if they have knowledge of any potentially suspicious activity from the night of the homicides or about the individuals that may aid the investigation.

“We ask anyone with any information related to what happened with these four in our community, their interaction with others and whether they expressed concern or commented about someone or something strange, to get that information to us,” Fry said.

What areas are police asking for video from?

Police have created a map of the areas from which they are seeking videos and photos. This includes an area:

South of West Taylor Avenue.

North of West Palouse Drive.

West of Highway 92 South to the 2700 block of Highway 95 South.

East of the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Police are seeking tips within the geographic area shown on the map.

They also seek videos and tips of any suspicious activity near the victims’ locations between the hours of 10 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1:45 a.m. Nov. 13.

Goncalves and Mogen were at the downtown Corner Club bar and the Grub Truck food truck. Kernodle and Chapin were on campus attending a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house.

Where should tips be sent?

Tips, photos and videos can be submitted to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. People can also call the case’s tip line at 208-883-7180.

Have police gotten any tips yet?

Police said they had processed more than 1,000 tips as of Wednesday afternoon.

“So far, this information has helped investigators build a picture of the areas of interest and the relationships these four had with each other and our community,” Fry said. “We still believe there’s more information to be gathered, which will continue creating a window through which we view this case.”