Police: Public's help needed to stem youth violence

Nov. 17—HIGH POINT — We can't do this alone.

That was the message from leaders of the High Point Police Department during a briefing Tuesday afternoon as they highlighted the role community groups need to play in countering youth violence and juvenile involvement in gun crimes.

Representatives of seven community groups came to the new police headquarters to discuss how they intervene positively in the lives of young people. The role of the groups has taken on added significance this year as juvenile crimes involving guns and violence have spiked in the city.

"I don't think it's any secret why we are here," Police Chief Travis Stroud said.

Police Capt. Patrick O'Toole presented a slide show that highlighted increasing incidents of youth violence involving firearms and recounted disturbing crimes during this summer and fall in which juveniles were victims or perpetrators.

Gun crimes involving juveniles ages 8 to 18 have increased 28% during the past five years. There were 19 gun crimes involving juveniles last month alone, compared to four in October 2020.

Stroud said the police — especially school resource officers — can help divert young people from criminal activities, but community groups and volunteers serve a critical role.

"We need to jump into action as a community," he said.

Burns Hill Neighborhood Association President Jerry Mingo said his group has had success enlisting former gang members to let other young people know the dangers and consequences of criminal life.

Mingo said parents can play an important positive role but also can contribute to the crisis if they detach themselves from the lives of their children.

"Most youths aren't bad actors," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the lives of young people by taking away many of the in-person connections they once had to receive help and guidance, said Amy Hudson, executive director of the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs. The threat of COVID-19 has disrupted the mental health of young people and disconnected them from support systems, she said.

